Rawson Framework helps you create amazing Sketch apps for iOS, using Nested Symbols. Perfect for design teams, as well as for separate designers and developers.
Our goal with Rawson was to create an incredibly useful design framework with consistent support and a well-developed ecosystem, based on the power of Sketch app. The future of Sketch design resources needs a strong consistent foundation, and that’s what Rawson is about.
Interaction Lead at Fresh Consulting.
No use to start each new project from scratch. Core library allows you to create high fidelity wireframes and great design iOS apps, by means of Nested Symbols. This allows you to change the parameters of the elements on the fly, adding your own elements, working on the project with the whole team. Creating consistent applications has never been so easy.
iPhone / iPad compatibility
Saves up to 70% of the time
UI elements from the latest iOS
Tested on real projects
Combining various Symbols in Rawson Framework, you can get lots of great screen patterns for your interface — and unlimited potential for fulfilling your ideas. Take a look at some examples.
Extend the Core library with supplementary sets of elements and screens. Use superb app components to deliver high-quality design at breakneck speed.
Life is not possible without communication, so we've chosen messengers as the first component set. This screen category will always be essential in design.
Update in progress. 71% complete.
We intend to keep developing best quality components for most popular categories. To find out about new components, stay turned!
Working on it.
Grab your license for Rawson Framework. The lightweight framework is designed for creating amazing Sketch apps for iOS, using Nested Symbols.
We've been actively developing framework: update it, fix bugs, add new elements and develop new plugins. Having become a customer, you'll get every update for free.
Currently we don't have plans to adapt Rawson Framework for Photoshop. Since Sketch offers greater opportunities in terms of productivity, our efforts are directed mainly at its developing.
We offer a 50% discount on all our products for all students and teachers. To apply for the educational discount, provide us some proof of enrollment.